Analysts Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $99.88

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE MSGE traded up $5.91 on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 372,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,373. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

