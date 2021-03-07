Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Target Price at $24.68

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

