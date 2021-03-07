Analysts Set Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) PT at $6.00

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.