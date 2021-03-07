Analysts Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) PT at $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
Shares of TAST opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.57.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.