Analysts Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) PT at $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

