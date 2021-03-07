Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Shares of BMO opened at $85.35 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

