Analysts Offer Predictions for AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AZN stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,360,000 after acquiring an additional 508,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

