Analysts Issue Forecasts for L.B. Foster’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 530.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

