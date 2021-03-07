Analysts Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 331,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,622. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $508.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,023.98 and a beta of 2.01.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

