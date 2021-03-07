Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $16.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.22 billion and the highest is $18.47 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $75.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.41 billion to $93.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.45. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

