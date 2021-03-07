Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $99.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.60 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $87.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $410.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.74 million to $412.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.44 million, with estimates ranging from $109.80 million to $445.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 114,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,459. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.