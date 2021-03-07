Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $957.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will announce sales of $957.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $928.00 million and the highest is $992.80 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. 372,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,580. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

