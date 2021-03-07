Analysts Expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $491.22 Million

Analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $491.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.17 million to $526.64 million. Grubhub posted sales of $362.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 1,015,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,598. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

