Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $95.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. Freshpet posted sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $431.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $433.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $564.61 million, with estimates ranging from $533.81 million to $590.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $113,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.81. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

