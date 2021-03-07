Analysts Expect Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will announce $32.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year sales of $147.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.36 million to $150.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.16 million, with estimates ranging from $197.13 million to $199.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boqii.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,724. Boqii has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

