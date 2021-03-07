Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.61. Post posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POST. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POST stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 435,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,449.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

