Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post sales of $256.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $257.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,948. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

