Analysts Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of KNSA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

