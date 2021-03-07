Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce $65.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.53 million. International Seaways posted sales of $124.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $430.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.51 million to $439.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.41 million, with estimates ranging from $258.55 million to $330.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

INSW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 258,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in International Seaways by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

