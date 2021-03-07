Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $7.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings of $7.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.59. Humana posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

NYSE HUM traded up $10.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.39. 1,495,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.27 and its 200-day moving average is $406.92. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

