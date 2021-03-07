Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $12.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.44 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

