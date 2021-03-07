Analysts Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $102.69. The stock had a trading volume of 981,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

