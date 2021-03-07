Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Broadwind reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 572,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,236. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

