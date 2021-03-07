Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 21,512,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,459,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

