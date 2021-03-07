Analysts Anticipate Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Announce -$1.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report ($1.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.04). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.03) to ($5.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.47.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

