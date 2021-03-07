Amon Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $9,211.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amon has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.