Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,213,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,680,000 after buying an additional 274,966 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 317,779 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

