Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.03. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

