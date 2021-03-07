AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $56,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after purchasing an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 254.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NYSE:AME opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

