AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $60,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 289,928 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

