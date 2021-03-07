American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 28th total of 269,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 243.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

