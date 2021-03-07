American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 834,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $4,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.