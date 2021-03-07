América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 3,754,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

