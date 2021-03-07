Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

