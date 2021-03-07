Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.6% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 1,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 34.4% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 138.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

