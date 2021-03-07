Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,912 shares of company stock worth $16,046,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -307.93, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

