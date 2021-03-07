Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Receives €50.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($58.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €42.81 ($50.36) on Thursday. Alstom SA has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.22.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

