Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce $5.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 million and the lowest is $5.27 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.54 million to $30.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.16 million, with estimates ranging from $23.84 million to $42.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINE shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

PINE opened at $18.24 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

