AlphaValue Downgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Buy

AlphaValue cut shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

