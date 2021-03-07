Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,142,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.22 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

