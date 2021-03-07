Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Redfin worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Redfin by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

