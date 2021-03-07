Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Barnes Group worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 128.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on B. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

