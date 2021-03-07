Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.98 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

