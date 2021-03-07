Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of CIT Group worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIT. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in CIT Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CIT Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $758,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIT. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $49.39.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

