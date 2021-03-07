Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 233.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $72.63 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

