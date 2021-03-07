Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.