Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,118 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.82% of First Choice Bancorp worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter Hui purchased 11,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.04. Insiders have purchased 14,568 shares of company stock worth $264,531 over the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

