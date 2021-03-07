Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,930,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $147.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.