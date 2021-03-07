Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,241,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,295,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.