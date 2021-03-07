Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $248.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.