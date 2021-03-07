Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $100,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

